Washington City Paper: D.C. Landlord Agrees Not To Break Fair Housing Laws And Will Pay $235K In Legal Fees In Settlement

Washington City Paper, July 3, 2024, D.C. Landlord Agrees Not To Break Fair Housing Laws And Will Pay $235K in Legal Fees In Settlement
Real estate group AIR Communities agreed not to unlawfully discriminate against housing voucher recipients and will pay hundreds of thousands of dollars in legal fees as part of a settlement agreement announced this week.
The real estate group settled a lawsuit sparked by an investigation by the Equal Rights Center that alleges applicants were unlawfully denied rental housing because they paid their rent with government subsidies. AIR Communities agreed to pay $235,000 in legal fees and damages to settle the case. Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll and the Washington Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights and Urban Affairs represented the Equal Rights Center in the case. The ERC is a nonprofit organization that focuses on enforcing fair housing laws in D.C.