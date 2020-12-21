Support a Woman-Owned Small Business
Now more than ever, small businesses need our support!
If you are still in need of gifts this season, please consider purchasing them from a D.C. woman-owned small business listed in this 2020 DCWBC Holiday Gift Guide.
When you support a small business, you are supporting the entire community and helping to stimulate the local economy. Right now, it’s imperative that small businesses and their employees rebound quickly from the COVID-19 crisis.
The holiday season is a high revenue generator for small businesses. During previous holiday seasons, small business vendors and retailers in and around D.C., participated in Holiday Markets that are now eliminated due to current social distancing restrictions.
The DCWBC is providing a safe way for customers to patronize our clients’ businesses during this holiday season.
Treat yourself or a loved one to aromatherapy with these handcrafted soaps and candles made in small batches locally in Washington, D.C.
The ultimate guide to women’s history and culture in Washington, D.C specializing in historical tours, special events and virtual experiences.
The District’s Mobile Flower Truck and Pop-Up Flower Bar providing Special Events and contactless delivery.
Ceremony is a unique brand integrating hair and energy work in Washington, DC. Book an appointment for Aura Balancing and Crystal Healing.
Delightful Discoveries is bringing the joy of aesthetic and unique finds for those of discerning and diverse desires, offering vintage and rare items from across the world.
District Wine Consulting is your go-to for Guided Wine Tasting events, Private Wine Dinners, custom wine consulting, subscriptions and more!
Elevate Environments combines conceptual expertise and contemporary design to provide a curated experience for clients dedicating to improving the quality of homes, offices and public spaces.
Born from the French idea of dressing – that a wardrobe is created carefully with unique and timeless pieces that add value and interest.
Lemon Tree Play Group is committed to supporting caregivers by offering mom groups, small outdoor play groups and remote sessions and events.
America’s First gourmet biscuit company, delivering ready-to-eat classic, sweet, savory and vegan biscuits.
Interested in a custom design? Metal & Stone Creations specializes in bespoke pieces and repurposing of heirloom jewelry.
The go-to shop for fashionable pet apparel and accessories for the fur babies in your life.
NAK Design Studio is a nontraditional bridal attire for unconventional and fashion-forward brides.
Oasis Soul Scent Co. crafts luxuriously scented candles and home & body treats with natural ingredients & lasting fragrances. Products are handmade with love in Maryland, USA.
Pekoe Acupuncture and Wellness Center
Book and schedule an appointment for an adventure in alternative therapies, including massage, yoga and more.
Family-owned business providing gourmet boxes, individually packages meals, and catering services that offer healthy alternatives and soul food cuisines.
Dr. Ruby’s ready-to go vegan meals are available for local delivery in the DMV metropolitan area. She also provides health and wellness consultations and workshops.
Floating is a powerful stress relief tool, give the gift of wellness, stress relief and relaxation this season.
The Baker’s Lounge sources local for the freshest ingredients for their made from scratch cakes, assorted cupcakes, meat and vegetables pies, and more!
The DC WBC is a small business development organization funded in part by the National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC) and the Small Business Administration. The DCWBC provides one-on-one counseling and online training webinars to assist in the growth of women-owned businesses, particularly those in underserved communities. Connect with us today to see how we support women-owned businesses develop and grow. DCWBC.org.
Monti Taylor is the resource coordinator for the DCWBC.
Sade McKoy is the communications specialist for the DCWBC.
All photos provided by the businesses.