Washington Examiner: Steven Mnuchin: Next round of loan programs should include ‘set-aside’ for minority-owned businesses

Washington Examiner, July 17, 2020: Steven Mnuchin: Next round of loan programs should include ‘set-aside’ for minority-owned businesses
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Friday that loan programs likely to be included in the next coronavirus relief package should have a set-aside for minority-owned businesses.
“There should be a set-aside for small, minority businesses,” he said while testifying before the House Small Business Committee.
Committee Chairwoman Nydia Velazquez, a Democrat from New York, prompted the secretary’s response.