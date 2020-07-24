Washington Examiner: Steven Mnuchin: Next round of loan programs should include ‘set-aside’ for minority-owned businesses

By / July 24, 2020 / In the News

Washington Examiner, July 17, 2020: Steven Mnuchin: Next round of loan programs should include ‘set-aside’ for minority-owned businesses

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Friday that loan programs likely to be included in the next coronavirus relief package should have a set-aside for minority-owned businesses.

“There should be a set-aside for small, minority businesses,” he said while testifying before the House Small Business Committee.

Committee Chairwoman Nydia Velazquez, a Democrat from New York, prompted the secretary’s response.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.