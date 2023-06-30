Washington Post: 3M to pay $10.3 billion to settle lawsuits over ‘forever chemicals’ in drinking water

Washington Post, June 23, 2023, 3M to pay $10.3 billion to settle lawsuits over ‘forever chemicals’ in drinking water
Manufacturing giant 3M announced late Thursday that it has reached a sweeping settlement with U.S. cities and towns over claims that the company contaminated water supplies with “forever chemicals,” long-lasting compounds that can harm human health.
The company, known for producing Scotch tape, Command strips and Post-it notes, agreed to pay $10.3 billion over 13 years to provide funding for public water suppliers that have detected perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, known as PFAS.