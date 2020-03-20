Washington Post: Millions of U.S. grandparents care for young kids — and are high risk for covid-19

Washington Post, March 18, 2020: Millions of U.S. grandparents care for young kids — and are high risk for covid-19
As the coronavirus ravages the world, older people and those with health problems are being warned to self-isolate to avoid catching the virus that causes covid-19, which is exceptionally lethal for them. Children, on the other hand, are believed to be less seriously affected but may play a major role in spreading the virus. And so, like millions of grandparents across the United States who are primary or critical caretakers for their grandchildren, Gentry faces a quandary: Caring for herself is at odds with caring for them.