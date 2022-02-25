fbpx

Washington Post: More cities seek to redress widespread 20th-century destruction of Black neighborhoods

By / February 25, 2022 / On Our Radar / 1 minute of reading

Washington Post, February 10, 2022, More cities seek to redress widespread 20th-century destruction of Black neighborhoods

More than 50 years ago, Santa Monica, Calif., used eminent domain to build the Interstate 10 highway, slicing an east-west swath to the Pacific Ocean that destroyed homes, businesses and churches and displaced more than 600 mostly Black families in the thriving Pico neighborhood.

Now residents affected by the construction project are set to get financial compensation. The city recently announced that it is offering affordable housing to those forced out by the freeway.

The program, initially open to about 100 displaced families or their descendants, will give priority access to apartments with rents well below open-market rates. After proving they or their families were displaced, and meeting income requirements, residents would receive preferential treatment on its waitlist for low-income apartments in the community.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Redlining and Neighborhood Health

Before the pandemic devastated minority communities, banks and government officials starved them of capital.

Lower-income and minority neighborhoods that were intentionally cut off from lending and investment decades ago today suffer not only from reduced wealth and greater poverty, but from lower life expectancy and higher prevalence of chronic diseases that are risk factors for poor outcomes from COVID-19, a new study shows.

The new study, from the National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC) with researchers from the University of Wisconsin–Milwaukee Joseph J. Zilber School of Public Health and the University of Richmond’s Digital Scholarship Lab, compared 1930’s maps of government-sanctioned lending discrimination zones with current census and public health data.

Table of Content

  • Executive Summary
  • Introduction
  • Redlining, the HOLC Maps and Segregation
  • Segregation, Public Health and COVID-19
  • Methods
  • Results
  • Discussion
  • Conclusion and Policy Recommendations
  • Citations
  • Appendix

Complete the form to download the full report: