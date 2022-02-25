Washington Post: More cities seek to redress widespread 20th-century destruction of Black neighborhoods

Washington Post, February 10, 2022, More cities seek to redress widespread 20th-century destruction of Black neighborhoods
More than 50 years ago, Santa Monica, Calif., used eminent domain to build the Interstate 10 highway, slicing an east-west swath to the Pacific Ocean that destroyed homes, businesses and churches and displaced more than 600 mostly Black families in the thriving Pico neighborhood.
Now residents affected by the construction project are set to get financial compensation. The city recently announced that it is offering affordable housing to those forced out by the freeway.
The program, initially open to about 100 displaced families or their descendants, will give priority access to apartments with rents well below open-market rates. After proving they or their families were displaced, and meeting income requirements, residents would receive preferential treatment on its waitlist for low-income apartments in the community.