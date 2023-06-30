Washington Post: Push to tie Medicaid to work is making a comeback. Georgia is at forefront.

Washington Post, June 28, 2023, Push to tie Medicaid to work is making a comeback. Georgia is at forefront.
Weeks after [Georgia Governor] Kemp was sworn in, his allies in the legislature began working on a plan. It envisioned a more limited Medicaid expansion for able-bodied adults — with or without children — than is called for under the ACA. Georgia residents could qualify if they had incomes up to the federal poverty line, translating into just under $25,000 for a family of three — instead of about $34,000 for such a family in full-expansion states. Georgia would be the first state to expand Medicaid partway and the first to compel work or other requirements at the same time, meaning that everyone facing the rules would be new to the program.