Washington Post: What Racial Inequality Means When You Go to the Bank

Washington Post, June 29, 2020: What Racial Inequality Means When You Go to the Bank
Protests over racial injustice that started over police brutality are now raising questions for American banks. Critics say Wall Street has contributed to stark racial gaps in income and wealth. They argue lenders have long withheld credit from African American businesses and homeowners and charged them higher rates. There’s even a hashtag, #BankingWhileBlack, for sharing experiences of racial profiling in bank branches. And African American businesses were at a disadvantage this spring in getting federal emergency loans.