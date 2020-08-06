WBEN: Hispanic Residents Facing Highest COVID-19 Fatality Rates in America’s Third-Largest County

WBEN, July 31, 2020: Hispanic Residents Facing Highest COVID-19 Fatality Rates in America’s Third-Largest County
By nature, the coronavirus is incapable of knowing the age or race or socioeconomic status of its victims. But as the COVID-19 pandemic has torn through the United States, leaving over 150,000 dead in its wake, one thing is clear: it has had a disproportionate effect on minority communities.
For Latinos in Texas, the coronavirus has resulted in devastating effects. Though Hispanic Texans make up 40% of the state’s population, 48% of confirmed COVID-19 deaths in the Lone Star State were Hispanics, reports NBC News.
In Harris County, the largest county in the state and the third most populous county in the country, some weeks Hispanics have made up as much as 65% of the people requiring hospital care due to COVID-19 despite only 44% of the county population being Hispanic.