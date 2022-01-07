WBFO/NPR: NYC must provide separate housing for trans people in homeless shelters under new settlement

WBFO/NPR, January 3, 2022, NYC must provide separate housing for trans people in homeless shelters under new settlement
New York City must provide dedicated, separate housing for homeless trans and gender non-conforming people in city shelters in four boroughs, according to the terms of a recent legal settlement with Mariah Lopez, an activist with the Strategic Transgender Alliance for Radical Reform or STARR.
By December 2022, the city has agreed to make at least 30 beds for trans people available across the city with locations in Brooklyn, the Bronx, Queens and Manhattan. The beds, which must have access to single-stall toilets and showers or private bathrooms, can either be located in new dedicated shelters or in separate units within existing shelter locations.