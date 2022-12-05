fbpx

WBRC:Over 50 affordable homes set to help revitalize the Pratt City community

By / December 5, 2022 / In the News

New neighbors will soon be moving into the North Pratt community. The National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC) is partnering with Birmingham and several banks to break ground on an affordable housing project. The community leaders who spoke at the groundbreaking are thankful and excited for the development. They are excited because this development will bring 52 new homes to the area. In turn growing the Shadow Brook community, an area that was devastated by a tornado over a decade ago.

Redlining and Neighborhood Health

Before the pandemic devastated minority communities, banks and government officials starved them of capital.

Lower-income and minority neighborhoods that were intentionally cut off from lending and investment decades ago today suffer not only from reduced wealth and greater poverty, but from lower life expectancy and higher prevalence of chronic diseases that are risk factors for poor outcomes from COVID-19, a new study shows.

The new study, from the National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC) with researchers from the University of Wisconsin–Milwaukee Joseph J. Zilber School of Public Health and the University of Richmond’s Digital Scholarship Lab, compared 1930’s maps of government-sanctioned lending discrimination zones with current census and public health data.

Table of Content

  • Executive Summary
  • Introduction
  • Redlining, the HOLC Maps and Segregation
  • Segregation, Public Health and COVID-19
  • Methods
  • Results
  • Discussion
  • Conclusion and Policy Recommendations
  • Citations
  • Appendix

Complete the form to download the full report: