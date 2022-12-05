WBRC:Over 50 affordable homes set to help revitalize the Pratt City community

WBRC, November 30, 2022, Over 50 affordable homes set to help revitalize the Pratt City community

New neighbors will soon be moving into the North Pratt community. The National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC) is partnering with Birmingham and several banks to break ground on an affordable housing project. The community leaders who spoke at the groundbreaking are thankful and excited for the development. They are excited because this development will bring 52 new homes to the area. In turn growing the Shadow Brook community, an area that was devastated by a tornado over a decade ago.