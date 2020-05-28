WDIY: Jesse Van Tol and David Bradley on Low Income Neighborhoods and Fighting Poverty | LV Discourse

WDIY, May 19, 2020: Jesse Van Tol and David Bradley on Low Income Neighborhoods and Fighting Poverty | LV Discourse
Host Alan Jennings speaks to the leaders of two national groups who are working to reinvest funds into low-income neighborhoods and fight poverty.
Jesse Van Tol is President of the National Community Reinvestment Coalition, a coalition of bank activists who press the financial services industry to reinvest in low-income neighborhoods. David Bradley is Executive Director of the National Community Action Foundation, the national lobbyist for the network of local anti-poverty organizations like Jennings’ own Community Action Committee of the Lehigh Valley.