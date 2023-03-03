We Are Iowa: Des Moines realtor works to close racial homeownership gap

We Are Iowa, February 25, 2023, Des Moines Realtor Works To Close Racial Homeownership Gap
According to the National Community Reinvestment Coalition, there’s been at least a 20% gap in homeownership rates between Black and white Americans for over 100 years.
“We see that those are communities that have struggled the worst with some of the housing discriminations and some of the scars that are left from the past,” said Mena Jones, a Des Moines realtor.
For the second year in a row, Jones helped organize the First-Time Black and Brown Homebuyers Workshop, putting local community members in touch with the resources they need to find a place to call their own