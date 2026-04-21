‘We are not fighting this battle alone’: San Francisco Housing Development Corporation addresses the legacy of displacement in historically redlined communities

The legacy of the urban renewal era is still alive and well in many expensive cities across the US, such as San Francisco. Even many San Franciscans who received Certificates of Preference, a piece of paper meant to guarantee housing for those displaced by urban renewal, haven’t been able to build a community in the city they once called home.
Redressing this legacy is exactly what the San Francisco Housing Development Corporation (SFHDC) seeks to do. Formed in 1988, NCRC member organization SFHDC advocates for and organizes resources to create affordable housing, expand opportunities for Black-owned businesses and improve the health of communities impacted by urban renewal.
“We’re a small but mighty organization doing God’s work, as are many around the country,” SFHDC Executive Director David Sobel said.
SFHDC runs four core programs to support its mission: affordable housing development and preservation, economic development, Black small business development and its HUD-certified housing navigation program. All four programs serve an estimated 5,000 people per year, 85% of whom are people of color and around 45% are Black or African American.
As of 2026, the organization has supported the development of more than 1,700 affordable housing units, ranging from senior living to permanent supportive housing. The organization currently has 694 units under construction and 247 in the pre-construction phase. Six new SFHDC-supported buildings are slated for completion between 2026 and 2029.
The organization’s housing counseling services are also available to help renters navigate the challenges posed by San Francisco’s expensive housing market. More than 70% of the 1,100+ people who attended an SFHDC housing counseling workshop were seeking pre-purchase advice.
One of their program offerings is a financial empowerment program that helps renters become homeowners. Some other classes include credit rebuilding, money management and rental assistance. Last year, the organization helped 31 families make the leap from renting to becoming homeowners.
“In San Francisco, being one of the most expensive cities in the country, it’s all that much tougher for people to create a stable life,” said Sobel. “I think for people of color in particular, it’s even tougher most of the time.”
SFHDC also provides technical assistance support for BIPOC entrepreneurs. For instance, SFHDC’s Minding My Black-Owned Business cohort provides 12 weeks of business development support to local Black entrepreneurs, who can also qualify for grants of up to $10,000 upon completing the program. Last year, the program served 100 entrepreneurs, including 28 culinary businesses that each received $7,500 grants. In total, the program contributed more than $2 million to Black-owned businesses.
NCRC’s funding and technical support have been invaluable to SFHDC’s continued growth. SFHDC received funding and training from NCRC to support its housing navigation services. NCRC’s networking events and conferences have also been a great way for SFHDC to support and learn from other nonprofits.
“The guidance of NCRC gives us a bit of a spiritual boost,” Sobel said. “To know we are not fighting this battle alone is important.”
Robert Davis is a Contributing Writer.
Photo courtesy of the SFHDC team.