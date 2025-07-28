“We’re not alone”: African American Trade Association’s workforce development programming for students in Colorado

Since 2020, the African American Trade Association (AATA) has supported Denver-area Black-owned businesses with programs that help them strengthen their internal mechanisms and further their external reach. AATA’s first programs included technical assistance for minority and women-owned businesses, including providing them with access to capital guidance, connecting them to IT-related services, and other forms of back-office support.
“We’re fighting the good fight and we know we are not alone,” said Terri Jackson, vice president of the African American Trade Association in Denver, Colorado.
As the organization evolved, it focused its efforts on operating a Department of Labor-certified apprenticeship program that has served 200 students. The workforce training program helps young adults enter the healthcare, construction and renewable energy fields. AATA’s mission crystallized during the COVID-19 pandemic when many businesses in the Denver area struggled to find qualified workers.
AATA’s workforce training program has an 80% retention rate, which Jackson attributes to the supportive services students receive throughout their time in the program.
Students are also eligible to receive scholarships and stipends for tuition, parking expenses, child care, uniforms and books. Students who participate in the healthcare workforce development program can also receive stipends towards paying for insurance costs associated with their training program.
In 2024, AATA partnered with a local trade school called the Emily Griffith Technical College to offer community members a certified nursing assistant program. The job training program had graduated 18 students from its ranks, the most in the college’s history.
AATA’s workforce development programs not only train Black students for employment opportunities in high-demand fields, but ensure that they are also taught by Black teachers. Pairing students with teachers who look like them can inspire students to enter predominantly White fields, such as healthcare.
NCRC has provided networking opportunities that helped AATA meet colleagues from across the country and connect with people who have helped AATA launch new programs locally.
“You get to see what people are doing nationally and regionally,” Jackson said.
Connecting with fellow NCRC members inspired AATA to pursue creating a special-purpose credit program with the Colorado Housing Finance Authority (CHFA) to support Black homebuyers. Special-purpose credit programs are designed to provide access to capital for specific groups or individuals.
The resources and networking opportunities that come with NCRC membership have helped AATA continue its work towards bridging gaps and building futures for Denver’s African American communities. AATA plans on continuing to expand its work addressing racial gaps in wealth, increasing homeownership and creating employment programming. Since becoming an NCRC member, Jackson knows AATA is not alone in the fight.
“A lot of times you work and you think you’re by yourself,” Jackson said. “We know that there are other people out there who can support us in this fight.”
Robert Davis is a Contributing Writer.
Photo courtesy of the African American Trade Association.