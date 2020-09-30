WESA: Residents of Historically Redlined Neighborhoods May Experience More COVID-19 Risk Factors

WESA, September 23, 2020: Residents of Historically Redlined Neighborhoods May Experience More COVID-19 Risk Factors
The global pandemic shows that those who live in redlined communities have and continue to suffer from poorer health conditions, and these health conditions could raise their chances of death from COVID-19.
Low-income and minority communities were cut off from lending and investment for decades through redlining. According to the first national-level study of the health consequences of redlining in more than 140 urban areas, including Pittsburgh, residents of those neighborhoods are still experiencing the negative health impacts of those policies…
…People living in redlined neighborhoods today experience shorter life expectancies and poorer health than neighboring communities that weren’t redlined.
Those in these historically discriminated neighborhoods are also at a greater risk for pre-existing conditions like asthma, diabetes, and hypertension, which can heighten “risk of morbidity in COVID-19 patients.”