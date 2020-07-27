Westword: Denver Is Number Two U.S. City for Gentrification, New Study Says

Westword, July 23, 2020: Denver Is Number Two U.S. City for Gentrification, New Study Says
For Aaron Miripol, president and CEO of the Denver-based nonprofit Urban Land Conservancy, this finding, which echoes the results of a 2019 analysis naming Denver number one for Hispanic displacement linked to gentrification, is deeply disturbing but certainly not a surprise. After all, he’s watched the buildout of local projects such as RTD’s FasTracks, among other factors, transform lower-income enclaves into trendy spots that quickly priced out longtime residents.
“I think there’s a direct correlation when transit comes into neighborhoods that are ripe for displacement,” Miripol says. “The values of the properties five or seven years ago were low enough for investors to come in. But now the only ones who can afford it do high-end, market-rate stuff, not other types of things that benefit the community.”