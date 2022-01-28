Westword: Small Business Spotlight: Conscious Real Estate Combines Selling Houses With Philanthropy

Westword, January 19, 2022, Small Business Spotlight: Conscious Real Estate Combines Selling Houses With Philanthropy
Denver’s real estate market is not just hot, it’s ablaze. But sizzling real estate markets often result in scorched neighborhoods from gentrification. In a 2020 report from the National Community Reinvestment Coalition, Denver ranks as the second-most-gentrified city in the nation, just behind San Francisco. Buying and selling real estate in Denver is loaded with potential ethical pitfalls. We decided to reach out to Allison Parks, the owner of Conscious Real Estate, to see how she took a very different approach than most of her peers in Colorado.