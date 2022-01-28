fbpx

Westword: Small Business Spotlight: Conscious Real Estate Combines Selling Houses With Philanthropy

By / January 28, 2022 / In the News

Westword, January 19, 2022, Small Business Spotlight: Conscious Real Estate Combines Selling Houses With Philanthropy

Denver’s real estate market is not just hot, it’s ablaze. But sizzling real estate markets often result in scorched neighborhoods from gentrification. In a 2020 report from the National Community Reinvestment Coalition, Denver ranks as the second-most-gentrified city in the nation, just behind San Francisco. Buying and selling real estate in Denver is loaded with potential ethical pitfalls. We decided to reach out to Allison Parks, the owner of Conscious Real Estate, to see how she took a very different approach than most of her peers in Colorado.

Redlining and Neighborhood Health

Before the pandemic devastated minority communities, banks and government officials starved them of capital.

Lower-income and minority neighborhoods that were intentionally cut off from lending and investment decades ago today suffer not only from reduced wealth and greater poverty, but from lower life expectancy and higher prevalence of chronic diseases that are risk factors for poor outcomes from COVID-19, a new study shows.

The new study, from the National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC) with researchers from the University of Wisconsin–Milwaukee Joseph J. Zilber School of Public Health and the University of Richmond’s Digital Scholarship Lab, compared 1930’s maps of government-sanctioned lending discrimination zones with current census and public health data.

Table of Content

  • Executive Summary
  • Introduction
  • Redlining, the HOLC Maps and Segregation
  • Segregation, Public Health and COVID-19
  • Methods
  • Results
  • Discussion
  • Conclusion and Policy Recommendations
  • Citations
  • Appendix

