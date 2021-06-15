Forbes Advisor, June 10, 2021, Forbes Advisor: 3 Ways To Close The Racial Wealth Gap After The Pandemic
While the pandemic has devastated millions of Americans’ financial security, the inequality of the racial wealth gap means that Black people have been hit even harder.
And while no single action can help close the racial gap or undo the systematic racial injustice that has existed for decades, experts believe homeownership, market participation and business ownership are vital in closing the gap.
According to the National Community Reinvestment Coalition in 2018, only 42% of Black people owned homes compared to 73% of whites during the same period.