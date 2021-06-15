fbpx

Forbes Advisor: 3 Ways To Close The Racial Wealth Gap After The Pandemic

By / June 15, 2021 / In the News

While the pandemic has devastated millions of Americans’ financial security, the inequality of the racial wealth gap means that Black people have been hit even harder.

And while no single action can help close the racial gap or undo the systematic racial injustice that has existed for decades, experts believe homeownership, market participation and business ownership are vital in closing the gap.

According to the National Community Reinvestment Coalition in 2018, only 42% of Black people owned homes compared to 73% of whites during the same period.

Redlining and Neighborhood Health

Before the pandemic devastated minority communities, banks and government officials starved them of capital.

Lower-income and minority neighborhoods that were intentionally cut off from lending and investment decades ago today suffer not only from reduced wealth and greater poverty, but from lower life expectancy and higher prevalence of chronic diseases that are risk factors for poor outcomes from COVID-19, a new study shows.

The new study, from the National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC) with researchers from the University of Wisconsin–Milwaukee Joseph J. Zilber School of Public Health and the University of Richmond’s Digital Scholarship Lab, compared 1930’s maps of government-sanctioned lending discrimination zones with current census and public health data.

Table of Content

  • Executive Summary
  • Introduction
  • Redlining, the HOLC Maps and Segregation
  • Segregation, Public Health and COVID-19
  • Methods
  • Results
  • Discussion
  • Conclusion and Policy Recommendations
  • Citations
  • Appendix

