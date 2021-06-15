fbpx

Wisconsin State Journal: Sabrina Terry and Dedrick Asante-Muhammad: Celebrating Juneteenth amid racial inequality

By / June 15, 2021 / In the News

Wisconsin State Journal, June 13, 2021, Sabrina Terry and Dedrick Asante-Muhammad: Celebrating Juneteenth amid racial inequality

On Juneteenth, June 19, we celebrate Union Army General Gordon Granger’s order to free the people still enslaved in Texas. The holiday marks the effective end of slavery in the United States.

Although President Lincoln, in his Emancipation Proclamation, banned slavery in all Confederate states two and a half years earlier, it took enforcement by Union troops to actually uproot the practice. As one of the most remote slave states at the time, Texas was in the last wave of enforcement.

Now, over 150 years later, Juneteenth reminds us to be critical of how progress is measured.

This article was written by NCRC’S Sabrina Terry and Dedrick Asante-Muhammad

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Redlining and Neighborhood Health

Before the pandemic devastated minority communities, banks and government officials starved them of capital.

Lower-income and minority neighborhoods that were intentionally cut off from lending and investment decades ago today suffer not only from reduced wealth and greater poverty, but from lower life expectancy and higher prevalence of chronic diseases that are risk factors for poor outcomes from COVID-19, a new study shows.

The new study, from the National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC) with researchers from the University of Wisconsin–Milwaukee Joseph J. Zilber School of Public Health and the University of Richmond’s Digital Scholarship Lab, compared 1930’s maps of government-sanctioned lending discrimination zones with current census and public health data.

Table of Content

  • Executive Summary
  • Introduction
  • Redlining, the HOLC Maps and Segregation
  • Segregation, Public Health and COVID-19
  • Methods
  • Results
  • Discussion
  • Conclusion and Policy Recommendations
  • Citations
  • Appendix

Complete the form to download the full report: