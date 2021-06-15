Wisconsin State Journal: Sabrina Terry and Dedrick Asante-Muhammad: Celebrating Juneteenth amid racial inequality

Wisconsin State Journal, June 13, 2021, Sabrina Terry and Dedrick Asante-Muhammad: Celebrating Juneteenth amid racial inequality
On Juneteenth, June 19, we celebrate Union Army General Gordon Granger’s order to free the people still enslaved in Texas. The holiday marks the effective end of slavery in the United States.
Although President Lincoln, in his Emancipation Proclamation, banned slavery in all Confederate states two and a half years earlier, it took enforcement by Union troops to actually uproot the practice. As one of the most remote slave states at the time, Texas was in the last wave of enforcement.
Now, over 150 years later, Juneteenth reminds us to be critical of how progress is measured.
This article was written by NCRC’S Sabrina Terry and Dedrick Asante-Muhammad