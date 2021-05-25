What Did GameStop Teach Us About Fintech Investing Apps?

Just Economy Conference – May 11, 2021
The word “GameStop” no longer means a place to trade used video games – it now describes a take-from-the-rich give-to-the-poor moment where Redditors used fintech investment apps to upend Wall Street. We will move past the simple reports of winners and losers to explore how fintech is changing investing, how some apps use behavioral economics to encourage trading, and where policymakers should intervene. We will hear from consumer advocates, Congressional staff, and industry on the lesson of GameStop and what it says about the future of fintech.