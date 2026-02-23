Egberto Willies, February 16, 2026, When Was America “Great”? Exposing the Myth Behind MAGA Nostalgia
Independent media plays a crucial role in confronting these narratives. Corporate outlets too often normalize extremist rhetoric or treat it as just another partisan dispute. Fact-based analysis exposes the consequences. When politicians romanticize the 1950s, they rarely mention that Black unemployment was double that of whites or that segregation structured housing through redlining—a practice documented extensively by the Brookings Institution and the National Community Reinvestment Coalition.