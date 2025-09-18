Why the CFPB’s Proposed Rule Changes Miss the Mark

Who Gets Hurt Most

When financial oversight weakens, certain communities always pay the heaviest price. Unbanked families, especially in communities of color, often rely on payday lenders and check cashers because they can’t access regular banking services. Without strong government oversight, these companies can charge hidden fees, discriminate against certain neighborhoods, and sell personal information to scammers.

The new rule would let financial companies get away with practices that seem small but add up to massive harm. A company might charge thousands of customers a few dollars in hidden fees each month. Under the old rules, regulators could investigate when they spotted this pattern. Under the new rules, they’d likely have to wait until the company had stolen millions of dollars before taking action.

Small businesses would also suffer. More entrepreneurs are borrowing from online lenders who could escape oversight under these weaker rules. Data brokers who sell personal financial information to enable discrimination would likely avoid supervision entirely.

The Bigger Problem

Even when individual companies aren’t causing massive harm by themselves, widespread bad practices across many companies can create the same market failures that led to the 2008 financial crisis. The proposed rule focuses only on individual bad actors while ignoring these bigger systemic risks.

The rule would also discourage people from filing complaints about unfair practices. If consumers think regulators won’t take action unless harm reaches some high threshold, they might not bother reporting problems at all. This means regulators would lose their early warning system for spotting emerging threats.

What We’re Asking For

NCRC submitted a detailed comment asking the CFPB to scrap this rule completely and instead use their “dormant authority” rule published in 2022, which allows the agency the agility they need to identify and address evolving consumer threats in the marketplace. We represent over 700 community organizations that work directly with families who depend on strong financial oversight. We know firsthand how important it is to catch problems early, before they spread.