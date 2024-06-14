WHYY: ‘A Huge Deterrent Effect’: Philly City Council Seeks To Strengthen Anti-Discrimination Law

WHYY, May 29, 2024, ‘A Huge Deterrent Effect’: Philly City Council Seeks To Strengthen Anti-Discrimination Law
Philadelphia City Council has advanced legislation designed to strengthen a city law that protects against housing discrimination.
The city’s Fair Practices Ordinance prohibits landlords and property managers from discriminating against people based on what’s known as “source of income,” including anyone who would pay rent with a housing voucher.
The ordinance lists “housing assistance programs” as a protected source of income, but does not specifically mention the Housing Choice Voucher Program, a federal rent subsidy offered through the Philadelphia Housing Authority that provides deep discounts to a limited number of residents with low income.