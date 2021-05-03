Wiki.Ezivid.com: 6 Organizations Supporting Communities Across The US

Wiki.Ezivid.com, April 21, 2021, 6 Organizations Supporting Communities Across The US
All across the nation, many communities are struggling with issues such as poverty, homelessness, and hunger. Fortunately, there are numerous groups working to support the people living in and around their region. In no particular order, here are some organizations dedicated to empowering and providing relief for those in need.
Coming in at #4 is the National Community Reinvestment Coalition. It works with policymakers and financial institutions to champion fairness in banking, housing, and business. Among its initiatives is GROWTH, which promotes homeownership for families and seeks to create construction jobs and economic opportunities in mixed-income neighborhoods.
First Citizens Bank, Raleigh, N.C., will make $16 billion in loans and investments available for affordable housing, small business and community development financing between 2021 and 2025. The community benefits plan was developed in conjunction with the Washington, D.C.-based National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC).