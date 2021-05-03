Wiki.Ezivid.com: 6 Organizations Supporting Communities Across The US

fbpx

By / May 3, 2021 / In the News

All across the nation, many communities are struggling with issues such as poverty, homelessness, and hunger. Fortunately, there are numerous groups working to support the people living in and around their region. In no particular order, here are some organizations dedicated to empowering and providing relief for those in need.

Coming in at #4 is the National Community Reinvestment Coalition. It works with policymakers and financial institutions to champion fairness in banking, housing, and business. Among its initiatives is GROWTH, which promotes homeownership for families and seeks to create construction jobs and economic opportunities in mixed-income neighborhoods.

First Citizens Bank, Raleigh, N.C., will make $16 billion in loans and investments available for affordable housing, small business and community development financing between 2021 and 2025. The community benefits plan was developed in conjunction with the Washington, D.C.-based National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC).

Redlining and Neighborhood Health

Before the pandemic devastated minority communities, banks and government officials starved them of capital.

Lower-income and minority neighborhoods that were intentionally cut off from lending and investment decades ago today suffer not only from reduced wealth and greater poverty, but from lower life expectancy and higher prevalence of chronic diseases that are risk factors for poor outcomes from COVID-19, a new study shows.

The new study, from the National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC) with researchers from the University of Wisconsin–Milwaukee Joseph J. Zilber School of Public Health and the University of Richmond’s Digital Scholarship Lab, compared 1930’s maps of government-sanctioned lending discrimination zones with current census and public health data.

Table of Content

  • Executive Summary
  • Introduction
  • Redlining, the HOLC Maps and Segregation
  • Segregation, Public Health and COVID-19
  • Methods
  • Results
  • Discussion
  • Conclusion and Policy Recommendations
  • Citations
  • Appendix

