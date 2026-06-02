May 12, 2026, WCINews, Williamsport-Area Book Drive To Support Financial Literacy
Facilitating opportunities to enhance financial literacy is an important element of First Financial’s community development strategy. First Financial has been conducting local book drives since 2022, and last year’s drive brought in 5,726 books from throughout First Financial’s footprint. First Financial also provides free, self-paced financial learning resources on its website, bankatfirst.com.
First Financial supports local communities with several other initiatives throughout the year, as well. First Financial teamed up with local communities in five states to fight hunger last fall by collecting more than 9,800 food items to be donated to people in need. First Financial and the First Financial Foundation are making significant progress in multiple areas on the $2.4 billion, five-year Community Benefits Agreement (CBA) with the National Community Reinvestment Coalition that began in 2024. The bank has already reached $9.6 million of its $18 million goal for philanthropy under the CBA.