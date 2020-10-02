Wilmington Star-News: If majority of North Carolina teachers are women, why are most superintendents men?

Wilmington Star-News, September 15, If majority of North Carolina teachers are women, why are most superintendents men?

When she was a superintendent in Augusta, Georgia, Angela Hairston took up golf. It was the best way, she said, to network with the mostly male leaders from neighboring school districts.

Hairston is now starting her second year as superintendent of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools, the fourth largest district in the state. Though she no longer has to schedule tee times, her counterparts across the state are still overwhelmingly men.

“Board members and community members oftentimes associate strong leadership with a male figure,” she said. “You want to be able to tell some of them, ‘You know, I can provide quality leadership as a female.’ But you must be able to understand that those perceptions are out there and be able to address them.”

Around 71% of North Carolina public school teachers are women, representation that doesn’t extend to the superintendents’ office. Out of the state’s 115 school districts, only 31 are helmed by women.

Redlining and Neighborhood Health

Before the pandemic devastated minority communities, banks and government officials starved them of capital.

Lower-income and minority neighborhoods that were intentionally cut off from lending and investment decades ago today suffer not only from reduced wealth and greater poverty, but from lower life expectancy and higher prevalence of chronic diseases that are risk factors for poor outcomes from COVID-19, a new study shows.

The new study, from the National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC) with researchers from the University of Wisconsin–Milwaukee Joseph J. Zilber School of Public Health and the University of Richmond’s Digital Scholarship Lab, compared 1930’s maps of government-sanctioned lending discrimination zones with current census and public health data.

