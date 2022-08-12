WisPolitics: U.S. Sen. Baldwin: Cosponsors legislation to fight discrimination from financial institutions

WisPolitics, July 27, 2022, U.S. Sen. Baldwin: Cosponsors legislation to fight discrimination from financial institutions
Today, Senator Tammy Baldwin (D-WI) joined in introducing the Fair Access to Financial Services Act, a bill led by Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) to prohibit banks and other financial institutions from discrimination in providing goods or services on the basis of race, color, religion, national origin, sex, gender identity, or sexual orientation. The legislation would ensure that all people receive equal treatment when trying to access services at financial institutions, and hold these institutions accountable for discriminatory practices. The bill text can be found here.
The bill has been endorsed by the National Urban League, the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights, the Center for Responsible Lending, the National Community Reinvestment Coalition, UnidosUS, the National Consumer Law Center, and the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law.