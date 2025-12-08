The community and economic development (CED) nonprofit sector has played a pivotal role in the struggle for civil and human rights across a variety of CED policy areas in this country for decades. The vast majority of the monumental advances American society has made have had some sort of connection to passionate leaders, advocates, policy experts, attorneys, researchers and community activists directly working in, or in partnerships with, nonprofits. Additionally, CED nonprofit organizations operating at the national, state and hyperlocal levels have been a vital resource for meeting the material needs of Americans across a variety of socioeconomic and political spectrums.

However, the Trump Administration’s recent efforts to undermine the reach, efficacy and overall existence of these organizations have led to questions and concerns about the fate of these important institutions. The weaponization of executive orders has been an especially lethal tool for causing the maximum amount of difficulties for CED nonprofit organizations while circumventing accountability for the harm being done to the people CED nonprofits serve. CED nonprofits across the country are facing an existential crisis that has never been seen before in the sector’s history.

This qualitative research brief will highlight the effects on CED nonprofits of the myriad of executive orders (EOs) President Trump has issued that have unfairly placed our nation’s CED nonprofits in the crosshairs of the Administration’s frighteningly retrograde agenda. The brief also provides next steps for all of our nation’s most influential stakeholders in combatting this all-out assault on the CED nonprofit sector.