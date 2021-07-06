fbpx

WKSU: Ohio Mayors Call for Congress to Pass Federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Plan

By / July 6, 2021 / On Our Radar

WKSU, July 1, 2021, Ohio Mayors Call for Congress to Pass Federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Plan

The mayors of Akron, Dayton and Lancaster as well as others from the Ohio Mayors Alliance are pushing congress to pass a federal infrastructure plan revealed last week.

The $1.2 trillion plan would make investments in roads, bridges, public transit and passenger rail over the next eight years. There is currently no passenger rail system that travels through Columbus, one of the largest cities in the U.S. without an inter-city rail service.

Redlining and Neighborhood Health

Before the pandemic devastated minority communities, banks and government officials starved them of capital.

Lower-income and minority neighborhoods that were intentionally cut off from lending and investment decades ago today suffer not only from reduced wealth and greater poverty, but from lower life expectancy and higher prevalence of chronic diseases that are risk factors for poor outcomes from COVID-19, a new study shows.

The new study, from the National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC) with researchers from the University of Wisconsin–Milwaukee Joseph J. Zilber School of Public Health and the University of Richmond’s Digital Scholarship Lab, compared 1930’s maps of government-sanctioned lending discrimination zones with current census and public health data.

Table of Content

  • Executive Summary
  • Introduction
  • Redlining, the HOLC Maps and Segregation
  • Segregation, Public Health and COVID-19
  • Methods
  • Results
  • Discussion
  • Conclusion and Policy Recommendations
  • Citations
  • Appendix

