WKSU: Ohio Mayors Call for Congress to Pass Federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Plan

WKSU, July 1, 2021, Ohio Mayors Call for Congress to Pass Federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Plan
The mayors of Akron, Dayton and Lancaster as well as others from the Ohio Mayors Alliance are pushing congress to pass a federal infrastructure plan revealed last week.
The $1.2 trillion plan would make investments in roads, bridges, public transit and passenger rail over the next eight years. There is currently no passenger rail system that travels through Columbus, one of the largest cities in the U.S. without an inter-city rail service.