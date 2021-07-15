WMAR Baltimore: Baltimore awards more than 30 organizations with grant money to help transform the charm city

WMAR Baltimore, July 6, 2021, Baltimore awards more than 30 organizations with grant money to help transform the charm city
The city of Baltimore awarded more than 30 organizations with nearly $6 million in grant money to help in their efforts to revitalize overlooked neighborhoods throughout the city.
It was a part of the city’s Community Catalyst Grants Program.
“By supporting meaningful investment in these neighborhoods and promoting equity and access together we will move Baltimore forward,” Mayor Brandon Scott said.