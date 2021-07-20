Sidepreneurship (part time entrepreneurial endeavors) is a growing means for women to flexibly balance home and job responsibilities, stay in the workforce and maintain financial solvency during a time of extreme challenges. Between 2014 and 2019, growth in the number of women sidepreneurs was nearly double overall growth in women entrepreneurs: 39% compared to 21% respectively.[9] Black and other minority women are more likely to start their business on a part-time basis. Part-time entrepreneurship for minority women increased by 65% between 2014 and 2019, for Black women it increased by 99%. Growth in part-time entrepreneurship for all women business owners increased by only 39%. For minority women making less yearly income, entrepreneurship is more than just a side hustle, but a pathway to combat racial discrimination and wealth inequity. Historical exclusion in banking, lending and lower wealth averages and income contributes to the racial wealth gap found in business revenue for Black women when compared to other racial groups. Research from the Survey of Consumer Finances showed that for households with lower wealth distributions their average business equity was only $20,000, but represented 60% of those households total net worth.[10]

“Nonemployer” businesses, meaning small businesses with no employees other than the owner, describe 90% of women-owned businesses. According to the Consumer Federal Protection Bureau,[11] 9% of both minority and women-owned businesses employ between 1 to 49 employees and less than 0.25% of both have more than 50 employees. According to analysis from the National Women’s Business Council, in 2017 nearly 50% of non-employer firms generated less than $10,000 in annual receipts, but research suggests that even small amounts of business revenue can contribute largely to total household income for part-time business owners. Non-employer women-owned businesses play a significant role in their households and local economies by providing jobs for their owners, according to the 2019 Small Business Credit Survey.[12] Sixty-three percent of non-employer firms stated that their business income was their primary source of income.

The enactment of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES) in response to the economic downfall of the COVID-19 pandemic, provided critical support for Women’s Business Centers and debt relief and direct funding for small business owners. This included the Paycheck Protection Program and targeted small business grants. Lending from SBA’s traditional programs, such as the 7A and 504, to women business owners decreased by more than half in 2020, likely as a result of more women business owners seeking debt free small business relief, with more than $3 billion going to women-owned small businesses in SBA’s fiscal year for 2020 (October 1, 2019 – September 30, 2020, some of these months are during the pandemic), compared to more than $8 billion in guaranteed loans from SBA’s loan portfolio to women in 2019 and 2018.[13] The Paycheck Protection Program was initially designed as a forgivable loan if used primarily to keep employees on payroll, putting women-owned non-employer and smaller businesses at a disadvantage to receive large amounts of this forgivable loan to maintain or pivot their business. As our analysis finds, some small businesses with employees decreased their staff temporarily or permanently to mitigate potential financial risks due to loss of work or to ensure their own health and safety. During the initial rollout of the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), banks privately prioritized PPP lending to their existing and larger customers, excluding the most vulnerable entrepreneurs who did not already have an existing relationship with a bank.[14] In addition, mystery shop tests from the National Community Reinvestment Coalition showed that women and minorities were discouraged at a higher rate when seeking information about applying to loans than their non-Hispanic White counterparts.[15] Compounding these challenges, women entrepreneurs who initially sought PPP from community development financial institutions or online lenders were hit with roadblocks as community development institutions and financial technology firms were initially blocked from PPP lending. Community development financial institutions are solely dedicated to providing affordable lending to low-income communities who are traditionally left out of mainstream lending programs.

Income and pay inequality has an impact on business formation and on the ability for entrepreneurs to launch or expand their businesses without investment. Research from the ProjectDiane Founders Survey[16] analyzing data from more than 600 Black and Hispanic women business owners across 36 states and the District of Columbia, found that more than 86% of respondents used capital from their personal savings or income to start their businesses. Women without expendable capital, those who spend the majority of their income on basic needs, are less able to start or expand their businesses. According to MetLife’s 17th Annual U.S Employee Benefit Trend Survey, women were found to be less likely than men to have a savings cushion (49% women vs. 63% men) and are more likely than men to live paycheck to paycheck, 55% of women in the survey stated that they lived paycheck to paycheck compared to 44% of men. Only 24% of participants in the ProjectDiane survey had received outside funding, while 60% noted that acquiring outside investment is a current goal for their business growth.

The report, Gender, Age and Small Business Financial Outcomes, used a subsample from more than 100,000 businesses owned by either one woman or one man with a deposit account in JPMorgan Chase Bank. Their analysis showed that women-owned firms showed a remarkable ability to survive, as on average they started firms with 34% less revenue and had lower revenue growth than men in their first years in business, yet they survived at the same rate as the male owned firms. Other differences between male and female firms are illustrated by the fact that 82% of male business owners had financed their business growth through outside sources while only 18% of women had done so and in this sample, 29% of women-owned small businesses had organic growth. These women did not grow through external debt, as their male counterparts had done, but through profit from earned revenue. It also showed that there is a gender-pay gap in business revenue across most industries in the sample, most pronounced in the services industry which is typically dominated by women.[17] In the health care and personal services industries, men had 58% and 35% higher median revenues in their first year of business compared to women business owners. Despite the unique challenges that women face when starting and growing their business, they are just as likely to survive as a male owned business.

Trends for Woman-Owned Small Businesses in the DC Metro Region

According to the report, Building Inclusive Ecosystems with Intentionally,[18] Deloris Wilson of Georgetown University, analyzed women-owned businesses in D.C. and found that business ownership for women experienced a growth rate of more than 50%. The greatest growth for women-owned businesses was for African American women. African American women in D.C. own slightly more businesses than their non-Hispanic White counterparts but as Wilson points out, the differences in total receipts is daunting. “With about 11,000 firms, White-women-owned businesses earn nearly $3 billion in receipts, while the approximately 12,000 Black-women-owned businesses earn $600 million in receipts.” Businesses owned by Black women generate $54,545 in revenue per business, while non-Hispanic White women generate $250,000 in revenue per business. Hispanic, Asian American and Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander women have a smaller percentage of business ownership, (approximately 1,600, 2,000 and 30 businesses respectively) corresponding to their smaller percentage of the total population in D.C. A key challenge in understanding the state of women entrepreneurs is also illustrated in the report, Building Inclusive Ecosystems with Intentionally, by the inability to accurately count the number of women-owned businesses. It is clear that women business owners are underfunded compared to their male counterparts.

The DMV region’s large network of business support providers include accelerators, technical assistance providers, incubators and other co-working spaces. Together, they provide resources, training and investments to small businesses. Deloris Wilson of Georgetown University suggests that continued intentional coordination among the local government and business support providers engaged in investment, mentorship and technical assistance is needed to address the needs of underserved women-owned businesses. Many such initiatives have continued to take place in light of COVID-19, like the Coalition for Nonprofit Housing and Economic Development (CNHED) in partnership with DC Fashion Foundation and Clyopatra Foundation[19] provided jobs for fashion entrepreneurs to fill the gap in cloth masks being distributed to vulnerable communities. This coordinated effort is one example of many that aim to meet the needs of unique women business owners in addition to entrepreneur-led programming and collaborations with business support providers to dispatch resources and relevant business development training.

New businesses in D.C. continue to face many challenges related to the high cost of commercial office and leasing space in addition to high regulatory fees for business licenses and permits and the increase in commercial property taxes. State and federal government contracting assistance programs like the Women-Owned Federal Contracting Assistance program, 8(a) development program and Certified Business Enterprise (CBE) play an important role in providing access to women and minority owned small businesses to sell their products and services. Coworking spaces like HeraHub and commercial kitchens are also vital for small businesses; they provide access to affordable real estate, kitchen equipment and storage.

The Certified Business Enterprise (CBE) in D.C. supports women further by offering preference in procurement opportunities offered by the District of Columbia and helps position small businesses to better compete in DC government contracting opportunities.

Nationwide and Local Impacts of COVID-19 on Women-Owned Businesses

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on women-owned businesses has been significant. Thirty-six percent of small business owners who responded to the Business Owners of Color and COVID-19 Survey[20] reported to be operating with modifications, and 9% were permanently or temporarily closed. Two out of five small businesses experienced revenue decreases between 25% and 75%. Forty-four percent of participants with employees had to permanently decrease their workforce to mitigate lost revenues, and all business owners in the survey are prioritizing grant support for critical COVID-19 relief. Federal relief administered by SBA was the largest relief package to date for small businesses and was requested and received by 41% of business owners in the DC WBC survey. Of those who did not apply for federal relief, 52% did not think they were eligible.

The American Opportunity Enterprise’s COVID-19 Small Business Impact Survey[21] included 1,199 business owners, 430 of which were women-owned small businesses. Slightly more than 88% of these women stated that their business was their primary source of income. Eighty percent reported that despite having high business revenues (14% had an annual business revenue of over 1 million before COVID and 55% made between $50,001 to 1 million), their biggest challenge was cash flow. To mitigate loss revenue due to this decreased cash flow, women owners cut non-essential expenses (50%) and reduced available working hours (33%). 25% of women business owners had no savings to cover expenses and 22% had just enough cash flow to last 1 to 2 months. SBA relief was the most requested financial assistance (60%), and despite the negative effects on their business from COVID, 30% of women-owned businesses had not yet sought financial assistance.

Despite the challenges of the pandemic, access to capital and business closures for the nations’ most vulnerable, creativity and entrepreneurship is up in the United States and District of Columbia. Many entrepreneurs, particularly women who are looking to earn a necessary household income, are taking advantage and starting new businesses. From January 2019 through March 2019, there were 2,991 new business applications in the District of Columbia, by quarter 3 of 2020 (approximately 3 months after the nationwide lockdowns) business applications rose by over 55% (5,287 new business applications in 2020 Q3).[22] During this same quarter, business applications in Maryland rose by 48% and in Virginia by 37%. Prior to the COVID-19 outbreak, women of color represented the highest growth (89%) for new businesses formed by women daily. These younger and smaller businesses may need more support since the majority of COVID-19 small business relief funding was for businesses that started prior to March 2020.