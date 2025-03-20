Women Who Lead: The Heart and Strength of NCRC

At NCRC, we take immense pride in the incredible women who make our workplace stronger, smarter and more inspiring every day. Their intelligence, dedication and passion fuel our mission and shape the foundation of who we are. Having them as part of our team is both a privilege and a blessing.
In addition to their hard work and commitment to economic justice for all, each of these women have personal goals and have accomplished achievements that mean the world to us.
Women can do it all and, at NCRC, we bear witness to that truth every day. Their resilience, ambition and unwavering drive are a testament to the power of women in the workplace and beyond. Today and always, we celebrate them.
Being a woman in America right now feels exhausting, but I’m proud of being able to work for an organization that is dedicated to a just economy. I’m proud of all the women in the world who are holding their ground and carving out a path for themselves, and I look forward to a brighter future where justice and equality prevail.— Elisabeth Butler
What makes me proud and happy as a woman is the confidence to lead and the courage to do it my way. In a world that often tries to put women in a box, I’ve built a career—and a life—by breaking barriers, trusting my instincts, and leading with both strength and humor. Whether it’s managing complex financial operations, empowering underserved communities, or launching new ventures, I show up as my authentic self. I believe leadership isn’t just about making decisions, it’s about making connections, lifting others up, and never being afraid to laugh along the way. Success is serious, but who says we can’t have fun getting there?— Carolina Rodrigues
“Behind every great woman is another great woman.” I celebrate all the women who have invested in me, helping me become a powerful, gentle, brilliant, and joyful woman. I can’t help but feel incredibly proud of all the strong and kind women in this world.—Haley Schneider
“A strong woman knows she has strength enough for the journey, but a woman of strength knows it is in the journey where she becomes strong.” My greatest mentor and teacher in life is a woman—my mom. As a single mom she worked tirelessly to provide for me and my five siblings, often putting her own needs aside to ensure we had every opportunity to succeed. In May 2024, my mom was diagnosed with cancer. My understanding of her as a strong never wavering matriarch has been both solidified and altered. I watch her struggle to continue to navigate her diagnosis with strength and resilience—yet, becoming stronger every day. Now, as I reflect on my understanding of female joy and happiness, it is deeply rooted in the power that comes from a woman’s ability to overcome pain, hardships, and injustice. It is in the way we find beauty despite the world wrongfully dictating what our beauty should be; in the way we show our power in the face of critics asking us “to be more humble”; and the way we support one another in defiance of internalized patriarchal messages promoting female rivalry. I am now an attorney in the country that promised my Mexican mother an American Dream. During these difficult times for immigrants and women in America, I hope we find joy and happiness in the understanding that us, as women of strength, are made for this journey. We run this.— Rose Ramirez
I work in economic justice because everyone deserves the dignity of a living wage and helping their family thrive. I’m grateful to be in a position to fight for a future where people who share my experiences can achieve both.— Sabrina Terry
I’m proud of my ability to learn, grow and contribute to my community in some small way every day.— Monica Grover
I am proud and happy when I can create space for others to be their full, authentic selves and let their strengths shine. As a transgender woman, this feels especially important in a time when women, queer people, immigrants, BIPOC, and so many others are under attack.— Chloe Sabharwal
I am thankful to be a mother and to work in this space, where my efforts—along with those of others—help bridge the racial wealth gap— Daniella Djiogan
I’m proud to have a powerful lineage of Black women here in the physical and in the spiritual realm whose work and legacies continue to provide sturdy ground for me to walk upon in my own journey.— Timantha Goff
I’m proud to be a woman and a mentor to many students. I take pride in guiding them through our internship program and providing them with the best internship experience at NCRC. I’m also proud to be a woman who is gradually accomplishing her goals despite the challenges of the world. Additionally, I am proud to be the first in my family to earn a degree, travel the world, and allow myself to achieve even more. Most importantly, I am proud to be myself—embracing my journey, my growth, and everything that makes me who I am. And as Barbie says, “We can do it all!”— Alejandra Pringle
I’m thrilled to be part of NCRC, where we support our members and work directly with people affected by housing and lending discrimination. As a woman in this field, it’s so fulfilling to channel my skills and background into advocating for economic justice. It is very rewarding to know that my work contributes to NCRC’s broader mission of creating pathways to wealth-building for all communities, regardless of race, gender, or economic background.— Victoria Haush
As a woman, I’m proud of the work that I can do to make the world better in a small way — through fair housing and other economic justice-related issues — and I hope I can inspire future generations of women to do the same.— Nichole Nelson