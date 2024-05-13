WSIU News: Pritzker Administration Announces Illinois’ Largest Annual Award For Permanent Supportive Housing

WSIU News, April 29, 2024, Pritzker Administration Announces Illinois’ Largest Annual Award For Permanent Supportive Housing
The Illinois Housing Development Authority (IHDA) has announced more than $123 million in state and federal resources have been awarded by the agency to finance permanent supportive housing throughout Illinois. Awarded under Round X of IHDA’s Permanent Supportive Housing Development Program, this funding represents the largest ever annual award made by the State to fund housing and services for individuals at risk of homelessness, those living with disabilities, or other vulnerable populations. Funds will be used for the construction or rehabilitation of 14 developments containing 392 units of affordable housing that will be integrated with flexible supportive services designed to help residents maintain their housing stability, health, and independence.