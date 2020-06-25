WTOP: Report: DC no longer most gentrified city in US

WTOP News, June 19, 2020: Report: DC no longer most gentrified city in US
D.C. is falling down a list of the most intensely gentrified cities in the United States.
After the National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC) placed D.C. at the top of their rankings in 2019, the District dropped to 13th place in this year’s report.
The study, which covers the years 2013 to 2017, looks at thousands of potentially eligible neighborhoods that might become gentrified across the nation.
Researchers found it became a reality in 14 D.C. neighborhoods out of some 80 that could have headed in that direction.