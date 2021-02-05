WUSA9: Here’s what renters, homeowners need to know about COVID-19 housing relief

WUSA9, January 27, 2021, Here’s what renters, homeowners need to know about COVID-19 housing relief
Housing experts told WUSA9 when this current moratorium ends, it is projected that renters will be $70 billion behind in rent.
“We’ve been in an affordable housing crisis much long prior to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Ibijoke Akinbowale, Director of the Housing Counseling Network at the National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC) said.
Akinbowale applauded recent moves from President Biden to offer short term relief for homeowners and renters, eligibility for DACA recipients to apply for Federal Housing Administration insured mortgages, and directives for his administration to address racial biases in federal housing programs.