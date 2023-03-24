fbpx

WVU Today: Gun Violence Spills Into New Neighborhoods As Gentrification Displaces Drug Crime, According To WVU Study

By / March 24, 2023 / On Our Radar / 1 minute of reading

WVU Today, February 27, 2023, Gun Violence Spills Into New Neighborhoods As Gentrification Displaces Drug Crime, According To WVU Study

“Gentrification increases levels of gun violence in neighbor blocks, even more so when the gentrified block itself has a history of drug crime. There’s an average increase of nearly nine shootings in the surrounding neighborhood, or an 18% increase in gun violence on blocks linked to gentrified blocks, as drug crime that existed on a block pre-gentrification is pushed into the surrounding neighborhood by the new development.”

