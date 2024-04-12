fbpx

Yahoo! Finance: Banks Are Building More Branches For The First Time In A Decade

Last year banks added 94 net new branches across the US, according to new data released this week by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. That was the first annual period since 2012 they opened more than they closed.

It ended a decade-long consolidation of physical locations around the country triggered by the aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis, which forced many banks to cut costs and reduce the size of their footprints while also relying more heavily on digital banking to connect with customers.

