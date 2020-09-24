Yahoo Finance: More chronic disease, shorter lifespans and greater risk factors for COVID-19 in neighborhoods that were redlined 80 years ago.

Yahoo Finance, September 10, 2020: More chronic disease, shorter lifespans and greater risk factors for COVID-19 in neighborhoods that were redlined 80 years ago.
Lower-income and minority neighborhoods that were intentionally cut off from lending and investment decades ago today suffer not only from reduced wealth and greater poverty, but from lower life expectancy and higher prevalence of chronic diseases that are risk factors for poor outcomes from COVID-19, a new study shows.
The study adds to the growing body of evidence that many of today’s most economically struggling neighborhoods in urban areas are the same places that experienced intentional, systematic segregation and lending discrimination in the past.