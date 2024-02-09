Yahoo Finance: New York Community Bancorp Stock Slides Amid Warnings Over ‘Governance Risk’

Yahoo Finance, February 7, 2024, New York Community Bancorp Stock Slides Amid Warnings Over ‘Governance Risk’
New York Community Bancorp shares fell 9.5% before the bell on Wednesday, bracing for another challenging trading session after analysts expressed caution about “governance risks” at the bank.
Investors have fled the stock since the lender last week reported a surprise quarterly loss and recorded huge provisions for potential bad loans tied to the commercial real estate (CRE) segment, sending shockwaves through the industry.