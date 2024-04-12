Yahoo! Finance: West Virginia Bars Citi, HSBC From Banking Contracts Over Oil

Yahoo! Finance, April 9, 2024, West Virginia Bars Citi, HSBC From Banking Contracts Over Oil
Citigroup Inc., TD Bank, Northern Trust Corp., and HSBC Holdings have been added to a list of companies that State Treasurer Riley Moore’s office determined engage in such a boycott based on a review of each institution’s environmental, social and governance policies and public statements. The financial firms will now be ineligible to provide banking services to the state, Moore’s office said in a press release on Monday.
As part of a 2022 GOP law, the state treasurer develops a list of financial institutions that have “publicly stated they will refuse, terminate or limit doing business with coal, oil or natural gas companies without a reasonable business purpose,” according to the statement. There are now nine financial services companies on the state’s list, including BlackRock Inc., Goldman Sachs Group Inc., JPMorgan Chase & Co., Morgan Stanley and Wells Fargo & Co.