Yahoo! News: Boston’s plan to convert empty office buildings into housing faces challenges

Yahoo! News, July 15, 2023, Boston’s plan to convert empty office buildings into housing faces challenges
Boston Mayor Michelle Wu announced a program on Tuesday to offer steep property tax discounts of up to 75% for landlords who convert empty office space into residential use. Wu’s policy comes in response to two problems afflicting many cities: since the COVID-19 pandemic increased remote work, demand for office space has dropped, while already high housing prices have continued to rise.
Boston’s vacancy rate for office space climbed to 14.2% in the second quarter, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, while the average monthly rent for a one-bedroom apartment has jumped by 8% over the past year, to $2,800.
But many office buildings cannot easily or affordably be turned into housing.