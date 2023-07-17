fbpx

Yahoo! News: Boston’s plan to convert empty office buildings into housing faces challenges

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu announced a program on Tuesday to offer steep property tax discounts of up to 75% for landlords who convert empty office space into residential use. Wu’s policy comes in response to two problems afflicting many cities: since the COVID-19 pandemic increased remote work, demand for office space has dropped, while already high housing prices have continued to rise.

Boston’s vacancy rate for office space climbed to 14.2% in the second quarter, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, while the average monthly rent for a one-bedroom apartment has jumped by 8% over the past year, to $2,800.

But many office buildings cannot easily or affordably be turned into housing.

