Yahoo: The Power of Partnership: 5 Ways Wells Fargo Is Tapping into The Community to Help Break Systemic Barriers to Financial Wellness

Yahoo, October 28, 2022, The Power of Partnership: 5 Ways Wells Fargo Is Tapping into The Community to Help Break Systemic Barriers to Financial Wellness

What is an initiative without a task force? Wells Fargo launched a task force to bring the community’s voice to the table, offer honest feedback on the bank’s initiatives and provide advice and counsel that best serve the constituents they serve. The task force includes the leaders of the following national organizations: NCRC (National Community Reinvestment Coalition)