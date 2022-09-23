fbpx

Yahoo!Finance: Civil Rights Organizations, Consumer Advocates, And Industry Leaders Unite To Launch ‘MoreThanFair’ Initiative To Improve Access To Affordable And Inclusive Credit

By / September 23, 2022 / In the News

Yahoo!Finance, September 16, 2022, Civil Rights Organizations, Consumer Advocates, And Industry Leaders Unite To Launch ‘MoreThanFair’ Initiative To Improve Access To Affordable And Inclusive Credit

Jesse Van Tol, President and CEO of the National Community Reinvestment Coalition, said: “We are encouraged by the prospect for meaningful engagement with industry and with other advocacy organizations. As an organization that is committed to ensuring that financial institutions have community reinvestment obligations and comply with all consumer protection regulations, we hope that MoreThanFair becomes a vehicle for those goals.”

Redlining and Neighborhood Health

Before the pandemic devastated minority communities, banks and government officials starved them of capital.

Lower-income and minority neighborhoods that were intentionally cut off from lending and investment decades ago today suffer not only from reduced wealth and greater poverty, but from lower life expectancy and higher prevalence of chronic diseases that are risk factors for poor outcomes from COVID-19, a new study shows.

The new study, from the National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC) with researchers from the University of Wisconsin–Milwaukee Joseph J. Zilber School of Public Health and the University of Richmond’s Digital Scholarship Lab, compared 1930’s maps of government-sanctioned lending discrimination zones with current census and public health data.

Table of Content

  • Executive Summary
  • Introduction
  • Redlining, the HOLC Maps and Segregation
  • Segregation, Public Health and COVID-19
  • Methods
  • Results
  • Discussion
  • Conclusion and Policy Recommendations
  • Citations
  • Appendix

