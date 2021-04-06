yahoo!news: Oklahoma banks see increased deposits, market shares

yahoo!news, March 21, 2021, Oklahoma banks see increased deposits, market shares
Small bank market shares and deposits are increasing in Oklahoma, Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation data reveals.
According to a National Community Reinvestment Coalition report, from 2012 to 2018, the number of the largest national banks — those with more than $100 billion in assets — increased from 19 to 30 during the period. At the same time, small banks declined from 5,018 to 3,443 institutions
However, market share and deposit trends show growth for state-chartered banks in the state of Oklahoma.