fbpx

yahoo!news: Oklahoma banks see increased deposits, market shares

By / April 6, 2021 / In the News

yahoo!news, March 21, 2021, Oklahoma banks see increased deposits, market shares

Small bank market shares and deposits are increasing in Oklahoma, Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation data reveals.

According to a National Community Reinvestment Coalition report, from 2012 to 2018, the number of the largest national banks — those with more than $100 billion in assets — increased from 19 to 30 during the period. At the same time, small banks declined from 5,018 to 3,443 institutions

However, market share and deposit trends show growth for state-chartered banks in the state of Oklahoma.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Redlining and Neighborhood Health

Before the pandemic devastated minority communities, banks and government officials starved them of capital.

Lower-income and minority neighborhoods that were intentionally cut off from lending and investment decades ago today suffer not only from reduced wealth and greater poverty, but from lower life expectancy and higher prevalence of chronic diseases that are risk factors for poor outcomes from COVID-19, a new study shows.

The new study, from the National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC) with researchers from the University of Wisconsin–Milwaukee Joseph J. Zilber School of Public Health and the University of Richmond’s Digital Scholarship Lab, compared 1930’s maps of government-sanctioned lending discrimination zones with current census and public health data.

Table of Content

  • Executive Summary
  • Introduction
  • Redlining, the HOLC Maps and Segregation
  • Segregation, Public Health and COVID-19
  • Methods
  • Results
  • Discussion
  • Conclusion and Policy Recommendations
  • Citations
  • Appendix

Complete the form to download the full report: