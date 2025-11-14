“You can’t out-budget poverty”: MakingChange, Inc. helps people overcome financial instability in affluent Maryland

Experiencing poverty in an affluent community like Howard County, Maryland can seem like a strange oxymoron due to the area’s high median income and low poverty rates. In 2022, the area was ranked as the sixth-richest in the nation with a median income of over $124,000 and one of the lowest poverty rates in the country at just over 5%.
“Howard County is known as an affluent county, but we have a lot of New Americans here who moved here because of the great community benefits,” said MakingChange, Inc.’s Executive Director Jasmine Brewer. “But, oftentimes, the challenge that a lot of our clients face is that the cost of living does not meet what they’re earning.”
MakingChange, Inc. was founded in 1991 to provide credit consolidation services to repair the relationship between consumers and creditors. The organization was founded by Dwight Burrill, the former president of Howard Community College, and his daughter, Michelle Glassburn, with an initial focus on credit counseling programs.
The organization also offers a HUD-approved housing counseling program that helps 782 people thus far find an affordable home to rent or buy. Being part of the NCRC Housing Counseling Network has helped MakingChange, Inc. in several ways. NCRC provided technical assistance and training as the organization created its housing counseling program. NCRC has also helped provide programmatic funding and introduced MakingChange, Inc. to network partners to bolster its programmatic offerings.
In 2001, the organization shifted to providing financial counseling and group education services with a focus on low- to moderate-income households in Howard County. Since then, the organization has expanded to include a tax preparation program and a Department of Housing and Urban Development-approved housing counseling service.
“You can’t out-budget poverty,” said Brewer. “What we strive for is helping residents understand exactly what their financial picture is and then making sure that they are connected with resources while also educating and counseling them on how to manage a budget within their means.”
One of the nonprofit’s programs is its Free Tax Preparation Assistance (VITA) program. The program has been around for 16 years and assists Howard County residents earning $69,000 per year or less in preparing their tax returns via IRS-certified Volunteer Tax Preparers.
These tax preparation services help families access much-needed funds, such as the Earned Income Tax Credit and the Child Tax Credit. Since its inception, MakingChange Inc.’s VITA program has helped 416 clients file their tax returns, resulting in over $1.5 million in tax refunds.
MakingChange, Inc. also operated a rental assistance program during the COVID-19 pandemic. The organization was awarded $975,000 from the Howard County housing department, with $900,000 going directly towards rental payments. The organization has also helped bridge the digital divide by providing 1,971 participants with free Chromebooks to aid in their career and educational pursuits.
Brewer credits the resources provided by NCRC membership for part of MakingChange, Inc.’s success. NCRC has assisted the organization with research, enabling it to better understand how to serve its clients. NCRC has also provided resources and tools to help MakingChange tell stories about their successes.
Next year, MakingChange will celebrate its 35th anniversary. While celebration plans are still in the works, the organization looks forward to expanding its local programs and partnerships to further expand its reach.
Robert Davis is a Contributing Writer.
Photo courtesy of MakingChange Center, Inc.