May 2, 2026, The Washington Post, You Could Be Losing Thousands Every Time You Change Jobs
The Employee Benefit Research Institute estimated that in 2015 alone, $92.4 billion was lost because of cash-outs. The situation represents “a serious problem that affects the potential of 401(k) plans to produce adequate income replacement in retirement,” according to EBRI.
While cashing out is a potential problem for all workers, it’s particularly troubling for Black households, where there has long been a systemic and persistent wealth gap.
The median net worth for Black households is $44,100, compared with $284,310 for White households. For every dollar of wealth a White family has, a Black family has only about 15 cents, according to the National Community Reinvestment Coalition.