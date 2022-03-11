fbpx
Your Membership, Your Benefits: A Closer Look at NCRC Membership

By / March 17, 2022 / Events, NCRC Videos / 1 minute of reading

Online Event Archive Recorded March 10, 2022

Have you ever wondered…

  • What are my NCRC membership benefits?
  • How can my team and I leverage these resources for our work?
  • I want to hear from other members. Which membership benefit(s) have been the most impactful to them?

Listen to this conversation about the resources, services, content and networking your membership includes. Most importantly, how being a NCRC member can help you in your fight for a #JustEconomy no matter what type of organization you are!

 

NCRC members Peter Hainley of CASA of Oregon and Toyia Moore of Northwest Indiana Reinvestment Alliance share their tips for making the most of advocacy, training, networking and educational opportunities at NCRC.

Redlining and Neighborhood Health

Before the pandemic devastated minority communities, banks and government officials starved them of capital.

Lower-income and minority neighborhoods that were intentionally cut off from lending and investment decades ago today suffer not only from reduced wealth and greater poverty, but from lower life expectancy and higher prevalence of chronic diseases that are risk factors for poor outcomes from COVID-19, a new study shows.

The new study, from the National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC) with researchers from the University of Wisconsin–Milwaukee Joseph J. Zilber School of Public Health and the University of Richmond’s Digital Scholarship Lab, compared 1930’s maps of government-sanctioned lending discrimination zones with current census and public health data.

Table of Content

  • Executive Summary
  • Introduction
  • Redlining, the HOLC Maps and Segregation
  • Segregation, Public Health and COVID-19
  • Methods
  • Results
  • Discussion
  • Conclusion and Policy Recommendations
  • Citations
  • Appendix

