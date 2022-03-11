Your Membership, Your Benefits: A Closer Look at NCRC Membership

Online Event Archive Recorded March 10, 2022
Have you ever wondered…
- What are my NCRC membership benefits?
- How can my team and I leverage these resources for our work?
- I want to hear from other members. Which membership benefit(s) have been the most impactful to them?
Listen to this conversation about the resources, services, content and networking your membership includes. Most importantly, how being a NCRC member can help you in your fight for a #JustEconomy no matter what type of organization you are!
NCRC members Peter Hainley of CASA of Oregon and Toyia Moore of Northwest Indiana Reinvestment Alliance share their tips for making the most of advocacy, training, networking and educational opportunities at NCRC.