Zillow: Affordability Crisis: United States Needs 4.3 Million More Homes

Zillow, June 22, 2023, Affordability Crisis: United States Needs 4.3 Million More Homes
Across the country in 2021, there were roughly 8 million missing households – individuals or families living with non-relatives, potentially preferring to live on their own – compared to just 3.7 million housing units available for rent or for sale, a deficit of 4.3 million.
While the gap varies across metropolitan areas, it is most pronounced in the most expensive coastal housing markets in the country such as Los Angeles, San Francisco, San Jose, San Diego and Boston but also in places like Boise.