CRA Coordinator
zamani@ncrc.org 202.464.2726
Zo Amani is the CRA Coordinator at NCRC. Prior to joining NCRC, Zo worked at the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, where he supported the Board’s HR analytics and workforce planning functions. Additionally, he provided policy support for the Board’s Community Reinvestment Act modernization efforts and volunteered with the FedEd program, a program that promotes financial literacy and careers in economics at local high schools.
He plans to finish his Doctoral degree in public administration and public affairs at Virginia Tech with a concentration in economic development by 2021. His research focuses on federal and state financial services policies that drive community development. He holds a Master’s degree in higher and post-secondary education from Arizona State University and two Bachelor’s degrees in sociology and consumer studies from Virginia Tech.
Zo is passionate about economic justice and financial inclusion, and he enjoys spending time with his family.